HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on a vandalism incident at the Women’s Center of Ohio.

According to a Facebook post by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, in the early morning hours of June 27, 2022, the suspect shown spray painted the Women’s Center of Ohio on North Dixie Drive and broke out the front windows using a hammer.

The sheriff’s office said that though this incident occurred in June, detectives are still working to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regional Dispatch Center’s non-emergency number at 937-225-4357.

(Photo/Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo/Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo/Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo/Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)