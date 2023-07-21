DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fairborn Police is searching for two people after an alleged robbery Thursday.

The police department has labeled the people being sought “persons of interest” in the robbery that took place overnight on Thursday, July 20 in a residential area.

Police said an unknown suspect or suspects entered an unsecured home and allegedly stole a purse belonging to the resident.

The two men shown in images distributed by the police were caught on surveillance cameras allegedly trying to use the stolen credit card at the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

(Fairborn Police Department)

Anyone with information concerning these individuals or the robbery is asked to contact the Fairborn Police Department at 937-754-3000.