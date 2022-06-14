DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are asking for help locating the driver who left a motorcyclist severely injured in a hit-and-run crash in May.

Just before 5:30 p.m. on May 15, a man driving a dark-colored Honda Accord struck a 40-year-old on a motorcycle by the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Patterson Road. According to a release, the man driving the Honda then fled the scene, leaving the victim with serious injuries.

Detectives from the Dayton Police Department Traffic Services Unit have asked the community to be on the lookout for a dark-colored late 1990s to early 2000s model Honda Accord with driver’s side and front-end damage. According to the release, partial plate information includes 6538. The driver was described as a white male in his thirties with longer hair.

Anyone with information concerning this incident, or the vehicle and driver involved should call Detective Rizer at 937-333-1142. To remain anonymous, call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.