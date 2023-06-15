DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Police are looking for the man accused of assaulting a customer at a Sammy’s Food Mart earlier this month.

According to Dayton Police and Fire, police were called June 2 after a man in a grey T-shirt violently assaulted a customer at the Sammy’s Food Mart on Smithville Road. Authorities say the man then drove away from the store in a silver Buick four-door sedan.

Anyone with information on who this man is or where he could be is asked to call the Dayton Police Department at Call us at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers 937-222-STOP.