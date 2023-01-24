DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- A man believed to be armed is on the run in the Miami Valley, authorities say.

Early on Tuesday, Jan. 24, Greene County deputies were called to a Bath Township home. According to a release, the suspect broke into the home of an elderly woman while she was inside the residence. The woman was unharmed during the home invasion.

The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office has approved felony charges for the suspect, Raymond Martin. Authorities believe he may be armed.

Anyone with information concerning Martin’s whereabouts should call Greene Central Communications at 937-376-5111 or their local law enforcement agency. Authorities say he may have connections in the Clark County and Springfield areas as well as Warren County.

Anyone who sees Martin should not approach him, authorities said.