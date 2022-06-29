COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community help in finding nine central Ohio felons wanted for a variety of crimes.
Richard Jones
Wanted for: Felonious Assault
Kathleen Starkey
Wanted for: Four counts of Robbery
Omer Ramadhan
Wanted for: Two counts of Aggravated Arson
Dahir Ali
Wanted for: Kidnapping and Felonious Assault
Corrina Smith
Wanted for: Weapons Under Disability
Jermaine Miller
Wanted for: Illegal Possession of a Firearm
James Germany
Wanted for: Two counts of Robbery
Ciera Little
Wanted for: Felonious Assault
Shawn Hoover
Wanted for: Discharging a firearm into habitation and Weapons Under Disability
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of these felons. Anyone with information may call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org.
All tips are anonymous.