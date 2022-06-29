COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community help in finding nine central Ohio felons wanted for a variety of crimes.

Richard Jones Wanted for: Felonious Assault

Kathleen Starkey Wanted for: Four counts of Robbery

Omer Ramadhan Wanted for: Two counts of Aggravated Arson

Dahir Ali Wanted for: Kidnapping and Felonious Assault

Corrina Smith Wanted for: Weapons Under Disability

Jermaine Miller Wanted for: Illegal Possession of a Firearm

James Germany Wanted for: Two counts of Robbery

Ciera Little Wanted for: Felonious Assault

Shawn Hoover Wanted for: Discharging a firearm into habitation and Weapons Under Disability

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of these felons. Anyone with information may call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org.

All tips are anonymous.