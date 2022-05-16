RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — Police have identified a person of interest in regards to a fatal shooting that occurred on May 8.

Riverside police are searching for 26-year-old Jamar Hayes in relation to a shooting that happened on Sunday, May 8 on US-35.

Hayes is known to drive a black Chrysler 300 with a sunroof and custom rims. The license plate number is JDH86313. He is also said to be in a relationship with 22-year-old Katelyn Anderson according to police.

(Photo/Riverside Police Department)

(Photo/Riverside Police Department)

(Photo/Riverside Police Department)

On May 8, Riverside officers responded to Miami Valley Hospital where they discovered the victims were in a car on US-35 eastbound when the vehicle was struck by gunfire. One of the female passengers of the vehicle, 31-year-old Shauna Cameron of Springfield, was struck by gunfire and died.

The victims were driving a maroon four-door Chevrolet Impala and it was struck by at least two gunshots. A 29-year-old Black man as well as a 23-year-old white woman were in the car with Cameron at the time. Police reported they did not know the person who shot at their vehicle.

If you have information, tips can be emailed to police@riversideoh.gov or you can call or text 937-681-2301.