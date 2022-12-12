Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — The Cincinnati Police Department is looking to identify two people who allegedly fraudulently collected fundraiser donations during at least two Cincinnati Bengals home games.

According to our partners at WLWT, two people posed as fundraisers for “Stand Up 2 Cancer,” which is a different spelling from the cancer research group, “Stand Up To Cancer.”

“That is not a good thing,” said Bengals season ticket holder Lisa Frisco. “I am a cancer survivor, and it makes me sad that people are taking advantage of charitable groups.”

WLWT reported that police said the men allegedly collected donations from fans during at least two Bengals games at Paycor Stadium, a stadium that can fit nearly 70,000 people.

“They’re fraudulently collecting donations for cancer? That’s bad,” said Browns fan Luke Boyer. “That’s horrible. Whoever the people are should feel like the worst people in the entire world.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 or the Investigative Unit of the Cincinnati Police Department’s Central Business Section at 513-352-5442.

(Photo/Cincinnati Police Department)