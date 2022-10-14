Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for two men in a robbery and attempted rape that occurred near Ohio State University’s campus Saturday night.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:40 p.m. Saturday, a woman was asleep in her car on East 11th Avenue near North High Street before being woken by an unknown man entering her vehicle. The man got on top of her and threatened to sexually assault her while another unknown man searched her car and took her cell phone.

The victim fought the first suspect’s attempts to remove her clothes, and both suspects fled on foot, according to CPD.

The incident was captured on security cameras. Images of the suspects can be viewed below.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

CPD asks anyone with information to contact its robbery unit at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.