DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are injured following a Friday evening shooting in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue in Dayton around 8:20 p.m. on Friday.

When Dayton Police arrived on scene, authorities discovered one male injured with a gunshot wound. The injured male was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition.

Another person was also taken from the scene to the hospital with unknown injuries.