DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police have released new photos of a man accused of stealing a vehicle with a child inside in Dayton.

Dayton Police told 2 NEWS the car was stolen in the 600 block of Watervliet Avenue around 11 p.m. on Nov. 15. The child that was inside the car at the time was found safe but the suspect and the 2021 Hyundai Kona have not been found.

Detectives are still looking for the suspect and have released a photo of them in a nearby establishment prior to the crime. The vehicle is a red ’21 Hyundai Kona Florida plate GHLH37.

If you have any information, call (937) 333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP. You can remain anonymous when calling Crime Stoppers. Police said rewards are available for information that leads to an arrest.