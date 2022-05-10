MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Police will be releasing bodycam footage from the officer-involved shooting that happened on May 4.

According to Moraine police, bodycam footage will be released at 10:45 a.m. from the officer-involved shooting that occurred on I-75 north.

On May 4 the City of Moraine Division of Police was investigating a two-vehicle crash on I-75 north when one of the men from an involved car pointed a gun at the officers.

Police attempted to get the man to drop the weapon and reportedly gave him 41 commands to drop the gun. An Ohio State highway Patrol trooper used less-lethal options to de-escalate the situation, however, that did not work. Two officers then used their service weapons to fire nine shots at the man, injuring him severely.

The suspect was brought to the hospital by paramedics but he later died of his injuries.

Police have since identified the man to be 27-year-old Elijah Isham who had a prior arrest in April 2022 for assault and resisting arrest.

Police reported Isham’s gun was not loaded, but officers reported seeing Isham cock the gun in their direction.

The two officers involved were identified as Sgt. Kenneth Lloyd and Officer Jerome Klemmensen. Both were placed on paid administrative leave while the department conducts an internal investigation.

In the crash itself, at least one person was trapped in their car after the collision leaving one car on its top in the right-hand lane and another in a nearby ditch.