Police presence on Austin Blvd. after 1 person shot

Several police cars are gathered outside of Austin Landing. (WDTN/Sean Callahan)

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Police were sent to the intersection of Austin Blvd. and Austin Landing Blvd. in response to what authorities said was a shooting Monday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that they received a call about a person being shot around 7 p.m. They had no additional information to provide at that time.

Our crew on the scene confirmed a car being across the median. No word on the condition of the person or arrests at this time.

