HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are at the scene of a shooting at a gas station in Huber Heights Thursday night.

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore said on Facebook that someone was shot at the Marathon gas station on Old Troy Pike.

It’s not clear if police are looking for a suspect at this time. 2 NEWS crews at the scene see several police cruisers at the gas station along with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Gore said there is not a threat to anyone in the city due to the incident.

