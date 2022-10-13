Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An officer was stabbed while responding to a mental health call in Dayton, police said.

According to the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 1500 block of Bancroft Avenue at 2:33 p.m. on reports of a mental health issue. During the call, a commotion could be heard in the home.

At 2;59 p.m., it was announced over the radio that an officer inside the home had been stabbed. Additional police rushed to the scene and a suspect, a 29-year-old man, was quickly apprehended. The man has been brought to the Safety Building.

The officer was brought to the hospital. He is reported to be in stable condition.

“I think this really stresses the importance of how difficult officers’ jobs are dealing with situations, especially when someone’s dealing with a mental health type issue,” DPD Lt. Colonel Eric Henderson said. “We’re fortunate that at this time the officer appears that he’s going to be ok.”

At this time, the police department is investigating the events leading up to the stabbing. Homicide crews and the Professional Standards Bureau are on the scene.

