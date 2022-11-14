Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police identified the teenager shot and killed Friday night in the city.

Police confirmed Monday morning that the victim was 17-year-old Mye’Zavier “Zay” Cannady.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at the 2200 block of Ogden Avenue NW. According to a Warren police press release, the boy was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Fox 8 reported over the weekend Cannady was from Cleveland.

In a press conference Monday morning, Warren police said Cannady and two adults were in Warren from Brunswick to sell a PlayStation. According to police, they handed a controller to the suspects, who then brandished a gun.

The two adults and Cannady drove off and the suspects shot repeatedly at the vehicle, killing Cannady.

Brunswick School District released a statement on Cannady’s death:

“The tragic loss of one of our students will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on our students, families, and staff. Every student in our district is a valued, cherished member of our BCSD family. Our hearts are heavy for the loved ones who mourn.”

Warren police are still investigating and following up on tips, but they haven’t named a suspect at this time.

This was the ninth murder in Warren in 2022.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.