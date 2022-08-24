PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Stark County deputies said a 13-year-old student at Oakwood Middle School had a gun and hollow-point rounds in his backpack.

Deputies found the 9-millimeter semi-automatic handgun unloaded when they searched the teen’s backpack Monday afternoon, but found a separate magazine inside a sunglasses case that contained nine hollow-point rounds.

When deputies confronted the teen, he “hesitated” and began to mumble, then admitted to having the gun. He said he forgot the gun and ammunition were in his backpack, but the only other item inside was his school laptop, deputies noted.

The teen “stated that he had no plans to use it and was just showing it off to other students,” according to the report. The teen showed the gun to a few students, one of whom reported it to school administrators.

The teen told deputies he stole the gun from a car outside a home along 44th Street Northwest — but he couldn’t recognize the residence when deputies later brought him to the area, according to the report. Deputies were also unable to contact anyone living in the area.

The firearm was later reported stolen from a vehicle to Canton police. The owner, who was visiting the area the evening prior, confirmed its serial number.

The teen was taken to the Stark Attention Center, a holding facility for the juvenile court. He was expected to be charged with felony counts of illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon in a school zone and theft. He has no prior criminal history, according to the report.