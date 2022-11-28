Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have found the last known person to speak to a victim before he was stabbed in his home in Riverside on Sunday.

According to Riverside Police Department Major Angela Jackson, officers responded to the area of Dundee Circle and Bayside Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov.17 after the victim’s friends called authorities claiming they were worried after not hearing from him for several hours.

When police arrived to conduct a welfare check, they found the victim, 28-year-old Scott Patrick Hannah, dead inside his home.

Police began investigating the scene as a homicide and the Ohio BCI was called to help process the scene for evidence, authorities said. According to the Riverside Police Department, the investigation showed that Hannah died of blood loss due to multiple stab wounds.

Authorities have identified a person of interest in the case. According to the Riverside Police Department, the last known person to have contact with Hannah was a 29-year-old man currently incarcerated in Logan County, Kentucky for assaulting a police officer.

No suspect has been identified at this time. This incident remains under investigation.