DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Dayton, authorities say.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews received a call at 3:30 p.m. on a report of a man shot.

Officers responded to Madden Hills Drive in Dayton and found the man. Police brought the person injured to Miami Valley Hospital in an unknown condition.

This incident remains under investigation.