BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Beavercreek are looking for a man suspected of robbing a grocery store.

The Beavercreek Police Department said on Facebook that the incident happened on Friday, June 24 around 3:10 p.m. at the Kroger on Dayton Xenia Road.

A man went to the register performed two sleight of hand techniques and got away with a “significant amount of cash,” according to police.

(Photo/Beavercreek Police Department)

(Photo/Beavercreek Police Department)

(Photo/Beavercreek Police Department)

If you can identify the man, contact Officer K. Brownlee by calling 937 426-1225. You can also email him at brownleek@beavercreekohio.gov.