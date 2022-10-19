Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said attempted to rob a west side bank Tuesday but left without any money.

Police said the man walked into the Chase Bank on the 5600 block of West Broad Street at approximately 1:11 p.m.

The suspect handed the teller a note demanding money, and as the teller tried to comply with the man’s demands, he became upset and began making threats toward the teller. Police said the suspect continued to get frustrated at the delay and left the bank.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect, which can be seen below:

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS).