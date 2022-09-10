COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after separate overnight shootings Saturday in Columbus that happened within a nine-minute time frame, according to Columbus police.

5:08 a.m.: 22-year-old man dead after domestic shooting

According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue east of South Linden on reports of a shooting.

Officers found Kenneth Robinson Jr., 22, laying in a backyard with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to OSU East Hospital and was pronounced dead at 5:37 a.m.

According to a Columbus police dispatcher, this shooting was domestic with the person of interest being identified as the victim’s father.

This is the 94th homicide in Columbus in 2022.

5:17 a.m.: Shooting in North Hilltop neighborhood

CPD state that nine minutes later, officers went to the 160 block of North Harris Avenue in the North Hilltop area in west Columbus and found someone shot.

That person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, per police.

At this time, police has yet to report any people in custody after either shooting.

NBC4 will update this story with further information once confirmed.