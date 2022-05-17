MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police said a recent string of mail thefts in Washington Township may be connected to stolen keys.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the 7400 block of Bergerac Court at 3:35 p.m. for a robbery investigation on Tuesday, April 26.

When deputies arrived, they found that a female postal worker had been robbed while delivering mail in the township. Two unknown suspects approached and assaulted her before stealing property. The suspects then entered a dark-colored four-door sedan and fled the scene.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that keys were stolen from the mail carrier that can open all blue post office drop boxes. Police said there have been 26 recent mailbox thefts at the Washington Township post office on Paragon Road.

It is suspected that the thieves in the series of thefts may be using the stolen key. Residents are reporting that their checks have been photoshopped, duplicated or altered, and thousands of dollars are being directed to a different source.

Mailbox thefts have been reported all across the state and in the Miami Valley over the weekend, thieves hit locations in Kettering and Beavercreek. Police recommended you go inside the post office to send any mail and do not use the outside drop boxes.

If you think you were a victim of these thefts, contact the United States Postal Office Inspector at CFOMT@uspis.gov or call 877-876-2455.