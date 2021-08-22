Police looking for two men accused of stealing from Centerville grocery store

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Centerville Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying two men suspected of stealing from a grocery store in August.

Police said that both men were spotted leaving Kroger on Cornerstone North Blvd. with merchandise and are accused of stealing a blue men’s bicycle. The crime took place around 6:30 p.m. on August 2.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ofc. Scott Thomas at 937-433-7661 or the department’s confidential tip line at 937-433-6590.

