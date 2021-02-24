Police looking for suspect accused of using knife to rob Dayton post office

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a male accused of using a knife to rob a post office in Dayton.

The Dayton Police Department said on Tuesday, Jan. 26, the suspect robbed the U.S. Post Office on Salem Avenue just after 3 p.m.

The suspect is described as being about 5 foot 8 inches tall, 175 pounds with long hair that was tied up. He reportedly left the scene in a red vehicle.

If you recognize him or know anything about the crime, call Dayton Police at (937) 333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.