MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are asking for help finding a theft suspect in Miamisburg.

The Miamisburg Police Department said on Facebook that the male suspect is connected to a theft from a local hardware store.

Police said the suspect left the store in a maroon Chevy Trailblazer.

If you recognize the suspect or the vehicle involved in the incident, call police at (937) 847-6607 or contact police on Facebook.