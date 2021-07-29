Police looking for man who robbed tow truck driver at gunpoint in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a tow truck driver at gunpoint in Dayton.

The robbery took place on July 23 around 12:50 a.m.

Video footage provided by the Dayton Police Department shows the suspect robbing the tow truck driver on Hoover Avenue near Miller Avenue. Though the footage is dark, the suspect can be seen approaching the driver off camera.

After the robbery, the suspect ran toward Miller Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.

