COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two women accused of stealing coats from a store in Polaris Fashion Place in north Columbus.

Police say surveillance video from Oct. 8 shows two women piling more than $2,600 worth of North Face coats into a shopping cart before walking out of the store without paying. You can watch the surveillance video in the video player above.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the theft to call 614-645-4689.