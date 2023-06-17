FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Franklin Division of Police announced the suspect in a deadly shooting is now in custody.

According to a social media post by the police department, law enforcement says the suspect is in custody.

Overnight, 2 NEWS received a news tip into the newsroom regarding a possible shooting in Franklin. Saturday around 12:39 a.m., Franklin Police received a call to the 100 block of Boulder Drive in Franklin for a report of a shooting that had happened.

The initial investigation showed that 26-year-old Elijah Thomas is believed to have fired “multiple shots” and striking an individual, a release says. Police say Thomas allegedly fled the scene on foot.

Franklin Fire and EMS attempted life-saving measures on the individual injured, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Law enforcement thanked the public in the post for all of the information they have received.

The Detective Section still has the incident under investigation. If you have any information on the reported shooting, you are asked to contact Franklin Dispatch.