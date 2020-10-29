Police locate suspect in Riverside shooting

Devion Lovett is wanted by Riverside Police in connection with a shooting on October 22. (Photos: Riverside Police Department)

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Riverside Police have have arrested 21-year-old Devion Lovett in connection to a shooting where one person was shot in the leg.

The shooting happened Thursday night at the Valero gas station in the 2500 block of Valley Street. Police told 2 NEWS one person was shot in the leg and at least four shots were fired. The injured victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lovett was found in Indianapolis in his Aunt’s apartment. He is in custody awaiting extradition. 

