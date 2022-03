DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in Dayton Tuesday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said police were called to a stabbing on Briarwood Avenue at 9:07 p.m.

A male victim was found with a cut to the arm, according to dispatchers. Officers have identified a possible suspect, but that person is not in custody.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.