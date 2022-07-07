MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a shooting in Harrison Township Thursday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 10:45 a.m. near Gant Drive and Republic Drive.

Information on the condition of a victim or a possible suspect has not been released at this time. Police are still at the scene of the shooting as of 4 p.m.

The sheriff’s office is expected to release more inforrmation on the incident later Thursday. 2 NEWS will update this developing story as we learn more.