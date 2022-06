DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating a robbery at a Rite Aid in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, they received reports of a robbery at the Rite-Aid on 1158 Wilmington Avenue in Dayton just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

At least three people wearing ski masks and black jackets reportedly robbed the store. They also allegedly had a gun. Dispatch said they ran out of the back of the store.

Details are still limited. This incident remains under investigation.