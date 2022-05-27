DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a local convenience store.

According to Montgomery County dispatch, officers responded to reports of a robbery that occurred just before midnight on Thursday, May 27 at the Circle K located on Watervliet Avenue in Dayton.

The suspect is described as a white man who robbed the store at gunpoint. The suspect then walked out with a few stolen items and no cash. He reportedly went behind the store.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

