RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating an assault at a bar in Riverside, and they are looking for the community’s help to identify a suspect caught on video.

The Riverside Police Department said the felony assault happened on Friday, April 8 at the Christy Club on Valley Pike.

Videos of the incident show a suspect that police are looking for to ask questions. Police said the suspect is a white male and was seen wearing a black tank-top, maroon-colored jacket and black toboggan.

The suspect’s first name is possibly “Matt,” but his last name is not known.

If you have any information on the incident call police at (937) 881-2301 or email tabney@riversideoh.gov.