Police investigating altercation between 2 groups in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken into custody following an incident between two groups on Germantown Pike early Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Andrew Zecchini, of the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offenders Unit, said that detectives believe an argument between two groups escalated to violence at or near the K-9 Nightclub in Dayton.

Investigators believe the incident continued into the city, where two vehicles and the occupants were involved in an altercation around a gas station on Germantown Street.

Two of the people involved suffered minor injuries — one of which was treated and released at the scene, the other sought their own medical help. Two vehicles were damaged as a result of this, with one person being taken into custody.

Detectives and prosecutors are considering charges at this time.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.

