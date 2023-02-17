DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after police officers responded to a shots fired call in Dayton.

According to the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call near a residence on Yergen Court shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Officers investigating found an adult man shot on the ground outside of a residence in the area and performed CPR until medics arrived.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and homicide detectives were called to further the investigation.

Police reported that the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detectives at 937-333-1232. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP or at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.