DEARBORN, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police warned people to stay away from the Hampton Inn in Dearborn Thursday.

MSP Second District Twitter announced there was a current active shooting scene at the hotel which is located at 22324 Michigan Avenue.

The Associated Press has since reported that police are negotiating with an armed man who allegedly shot and hurt a person.

As of 6:30 p.m. the suspect is still barricaded and police are negotiating with him.

The shooting stemmed from a dispute over money with staff at the Hampton Inn.

Police evacuated the hotel and surrounding businesses. Traffic into the busy downtown was blocked, Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said.