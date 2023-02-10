KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Kettering Police Department is investigating after shots were reportedly fired in a Kettering neighborhood near Alter High School.

Kettering Police were called to the area of East David Road and Renwood Drive in Kettering for a report of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officers arrived on scene and found a duplex in the 4400 block of Renwood Drive was hit by gunfire, a release says.

Police believe between 15 to 20 shots were fired at the residence. At the time when the shots were fired, occupants were inside of the residence. No one reported that they were injured as a result of the shooting.

A white sedan may be connected to the incident, the release said.

Police say no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.

Detectives with the Kettering Police Department are investigating. If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Paulin at (937) 296-3227.

Kettering Police will have increased patrol in the area while police continue to investigate.