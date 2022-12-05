Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Trotwood police are investigating the scene of a bloody burglary on Monday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call for a burglary at a home at 4100 Indian Ln. came in around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Upon arrival at the scene, crews found blood everywhere, said Dispatch. It is unknown at this time whose blood it was.

Police said there was a blood trail leading through the home out into the driveway, however, the trail ends at the grass line. A K9 unit was called to the scene.

It is not known if anything was taken from the home and no suspect information has been given.

This incident remains under investigation.