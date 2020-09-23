Police in Beavercreek identify 1 theft suspect, need help for second

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – UPDATE: Beavercreek Police said they have identified the woman in the photos.
ORIGINAL STORY
Beavercreek Police are asking for help identifying a pair of theft suspects.
The Beavercreek Police Department took to Facebook Wednesday morning asking for help identifying a man and a woman in connection with thefts in the area.
If you have any information about either of the people in the photos you are urged to call Beavercreek Police at (937) 426-1225.
