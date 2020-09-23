Police in Beavercreek identify 1 theft suspect, need help for second

9-23 Beavercreek Theft Suspects

The Beavercreek Police Department took to Facebook Wednesday morning asking for help identifying a man and a woman in connection with thefts in the area.

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – UPDATE: Beavercreek Police said they have identified the woman in the photos.

ORIGINAL STORY

Beavercreek Police are asking for help identifying a pair of theft suspects.

If you have any information about either of the people in the photos you are urged to call Beavercreek Police at (937) 426-1225.

