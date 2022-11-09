Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the two people killed in a Dayton home on Friday.

On Friday, Nov. 4, police were called to a home on the 1700 block of Rangely Avenue in Dayton for a welfare check. Officers responded just before 3 p.m.

When officers searched the home, they found two people, 55-year-old James Clay and 54-year-old Carolyn White dead. Both victims had been shot, police said.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to continue the investigation. At this time, no suspect has been named.