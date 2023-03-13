DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The coroner has identified the man killed in a stabbing in Englewood on Sunday.

According to the Englewood Police, officers were called to the Englewood Hematite on the 300 block of Lau Parkway around 12:15 a.m. on March 12. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man bleeding from his stomach. the man, later identified as 42-year-old Shaun Monroe, was pronounced to be dead on the scene.

Officers took one person into custody, and they are now being held at the Montgomery County Jail. The person’s name has not been released at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.