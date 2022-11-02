Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is in custody after allegedly being shot by the homeowner of the property he was attempting to steal from.

According to the Franklin Police Department, officers responded to a home on Park Avenue around 3:25 a.m. on Wednesday in reference to a burglary where the suspect had been shot.

Franklin police reported that a K-9 was called to the scene and found the 36-year-old suspect hiding in a shed not far from the victim’s residence. He was then taken into custody.

The suspect was transported to Atrium Medical Center for a non-life-threatening injury to the buttock. He was released sometime later and was transported to the police department.

Police said that the suspect is facing a Burglary charge. He also has a Failure to Appear Warrant out of the Franklin Municpal Court.