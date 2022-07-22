FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) — On Friday, July 22, Franklin police officers found a vehicle believed to be involved in an aggravated robbery in Oakwood.

According to Franklin police, a maroon Hyundai Elantra that had been reported stolen was traveling southbound on Riley Boulevard around 4:45 a.m. The vehicle had also reportedly fled from the scene of an aggravated robbery involving a gun in Oakwood.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver did not stop and continued on at a high rate of speed. The vehicle traveled into Middletown and attempted to turn onto Carmody Boulevard when the driver lost control and crashed into an apartment.

Two men were seen breaking out the glass of the apartment and then fleeing on foot. Officers helped the occupants of the apartment get out and they also found a woman hiding in the bathroom. She was taken into custody without incident.

The two men that fled were not found. They are both described to be Black males, one wearing a white shirt and dark pants and the other wearing a gray shirt and blue-gray jeans.

One of the occupants of the apartment was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The woman who was taken into custody was released to the Oakwood Police Department.

If anyone has any information, police asked that you call 937-746-2882.