SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police said charges are expected to be filed after drugs were found in a Sidney home.

The City of Sidney said on Facebook that on Wednesday, March 30 at approximately 8 a.m. police executed a narcotics search warrant in the 500 block of North Main Avenue. Meth, suboxone and marijuana were found during the search.

The people who live at the home will likely face charges, according to the city. The case will be reviewed by the Shelby County prosecutor.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. If you have any information on drug activity, call police at (937) 498-2351 or Crime Stoppers at (937) 492-8477.