Police discover Oakwood High School vandalized with graffiti

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Oakwood Schools is working with the Oakwood Safety Department to investigate graffiti discovered on Oakwood High School early Friday morning.

Oakwood Police told 2 NEWS that they discovered the graffiti while on patrol. Profanity was spray painted on the door and more was on the sidewalk. There was no other damage to the building and district service staff have already cleaned it up.

“Our Board of Education, District administration and staff members condemn all acts of vandalism… We will address this situation with students and staff  to reinforce these actions are not appropriate,”  Oakwood Schools Superintendent Kyle Ramey said.

Oakwood Police have reviewed video surveillance and are asking anyone with additional information to contact them.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS