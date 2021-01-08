Police discover Oakwood High School vandalized with graffiti

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Oakwood Schools is working with the Oakwood Safety Department to investigate graffiti discovered on Oakwood High School early Friday morning.
Oakwood Police told 2 NEWS that they discovered the graffiti while on patrol. Profanity was spray painted on the door and more was on the sidewalk. There was no other damage to the building and district service staff have already cleaned it up.
“Our Board of Education, District administration and staff members condemn all acts of vandalism… We will address this situation with students and staff to reinforce these actions are not appropriate,” Oakwood Schools Superintendent Kyle Ramey said.
Oakwood Police have reviewed video surveillance and are asking anyone with additional information to contact them.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
