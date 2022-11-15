Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police have arrested a suspect they say is responsible for a string of brutal kidnappings and rapes after the case went cold nearly a decade ago.

In 2013 and 2014, the Dayton Police Department investigated a series of rapes in the Dayton area. According to Maj. Brian Johns with the DPD, at least four women were kidnapped, beaten and raped, one so severely that her back was broken. Still, Maj. Johns said more victims may be out there.

“The tough thing is the weight,” Maj. Jons said. “Because you know that guy is out there or, like any sexual assault or murder case, you know he’s out there, but you don’t have enough yet to actually arrest him. And you hope and pray that he’s not committing more crimes until you can get him stopped.”

About a year ago, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office collaborated with the Dayton Police Department’s Cold Case Unit to investigate the case.

“One of our goals was to look at the cases that we had. So one of the priorities, just because it’s impacted my life personally, was not just to look at cold case murders, but also cold case sexual assaults which we know really impacts the life of – primarily women who are victimized- but also men,” Maj. Johns explained.

“So, we expanded our area that we were looking at and found this case with evidence in each of the four offenses that actually matched one suspect and knew we had more work to do. And that’s what we did.”

On Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, the Dayton Police Department arrested the suspect, 43-year-old Tiandre L. Turner. According to police, Turner lived and worked in the Dayton area. When officers arrived at his Butler Township workplace, Turner fled. He was later apprehended by officers from Butler Township.

Tiandre Turner is now facing charges for two of the four alleged rapes, Maj. Johns said. As the Ohio BCI continues to process evidence, Maj. Johns says they hope to add charges for the other two victims as well.

Turner is currently being charged with the following:

1 count of Robbery

1 count of Felonious Assault

2 counts of Kidnapping

2 counts of Abduction

2 counts of Rape

He is now being held in the Montgomery County Jail with no bond. He is set to be arraigned in court on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Maj. Johns says he hopes to bring justice to both the victims and their families.

While police know of four alleged rapes, Maj. Johns believes there are likely more victims out there.

“We know at least four,” he said, “But I find it hard to believe that this man committed four brutal rapes then just stopped.”

Anyone with information on unsolved homicide or sexual assault is asked to contact the Dayton Police Department Cold Case Unit at 937-333-7109. If someone wishes to remain anonymous they can contact the Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867 (STOP).