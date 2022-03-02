DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused of leading police on a chase Monday night has been identified and is now facing charges in court.

According to a Moraine Police Department supervisor, officers saw a car leaving what is believed to be a drug house around 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28. Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over for no registration, however, the driver refused to comply and lead police on a chase.

A Dayton man, Kaleb Nothstine, was arrested on Monday and appeared in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. He is now facing two charges of Failure to Comply with a Police Officer.