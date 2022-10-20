Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to break up a large fight in Dayton Thursday afternoon.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Police were dispatched to Dayton’s Wright Stop Plaza on reports of a large fight. Reports said up to 10 people could be involved.

It is unclear what events may have led up to the brawl.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone has been injured or arrested in the incident.

2 NEWS crews are on their way to the scene.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.